The Daily Record announces 2020 Health Care Heroes winners

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020

The Daily Record is recognizing 25 individuals and organizations at its 2020 Health Care Heroes. They will be honored during a virtual event June 25 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at TheDailyRecord.com/health-care-heroes. "Our Health Care Heroes are often described as miracle workers for making a positive impact on lives and creating ...

