United Way offers free philanthropy cloud for businesses

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020

In partnership with Salesforce, United Way is offering free access to Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud to companies in the U.S. that wish to enable their employees to engage with their communities and colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Philanthropy Cloud connects employees with the causes they care most about, driving support to nonprofit organizations through employee giving and volunteering. ...

