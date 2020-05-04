Quantcast

AMANDA BOSKENT v. THE BELVEDERE COUNCIL OF UNIT OWNERS, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure proceeding -- Response to discovery In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Amanda Boskent, appellant, challenges the court’s award of summary judgment to the Belvedere Council of Unit Owners (“Belvedere”) and Bank of America, N.A. (“Bank of America”), appellees, and failure to grant a motion ...

