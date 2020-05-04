Quantcast

Baltimore Sun wins Pulitzer for coverage of Catherine Pugh scandal

By: Associated Press By Jennifer Peltz May 4, 2020

NEW YORK — The Baltimore Sun won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s illegal actions concerning her self-published “Healthy Holly” book series and undisclosed, lucrative financial relationships with fellow members of the University of Maryland Medical System board. The paper won the local reporting award, bringing to light Pugh’s illegal dealings ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo