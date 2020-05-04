Quantcast

Md. high court broadens definition of disability for city first responders

Ruling reverses lower court decision in case of officer who had concussion

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 4, 2020

Baltimore police officers or firefighters who suffer permanent cognitive loss due to a concussion sustained on the job may qualify for line-of-duty disability benefits though the ordinance compensates “physical incapacity,” Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Friday. In its 7-0 decision, the Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that memory loss and attention deficits are ...

