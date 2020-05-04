Quantcast

3 Maryland counties sue e-cigarette maker Juul

By: Associated Press May 4, 2020

ELLICOTT CITY — Three Maryland counties have filed lawsuits against the e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., arguing the company intentionally marketed its products to underage customers and contributed to a youth vaping epidemic, according to the court filings. Howard, Anne Arundel and Garrett counties filed separate federal lawsuits in April, The Baltimore Sun reported. They joined Montgomery ...

