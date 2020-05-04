Pandemics are bad for the law business
Estates attorney, shackled defendant round out roundup
By: Steve Lash
Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer
May 4, 2020
baseball Bob Watson COVID-19 due process shackled defendant trusts and estates Wills 5:07 pm Mon, May 4, 2020
Maryland Daily Record
Welcome to Monday, the 45th anniversary of Major League Baseball’s one-millionth run.
Here are some news items to get your week started.
— COVID-19 hits law firms hard.
— Virginia lawyer names himself an heir to client’s estate.
— Georgia Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of man shackled during trial.
