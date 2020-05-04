Quantcast

Shore Bancshares sees slight uptick in total assets

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2020

Easton-based Shore Bancshares, a financial holding firm and parent company of Shore United Bank, reported a slight increase in its total assets in its quarterly report released Monday. Total assets of the company were $1.571 billion at March 31, a $12.2 million, or less than 1%, increase, when compared to $1.559 billion at the end of 2019.  The increase was primarily because ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo