By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Monday announced it closed the largest transaction in company history, a $2.4 billion Fannie Mae Credit Facility to refinance 67 multifamily properties in the Washington metropolitan area. The borrower, Southern Management Corporation, is the largest privately-owned residential property-management company in the mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio financed is comprised of 22,439 units ...

