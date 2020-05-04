Quantcast

Weis Markets announces quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2020

The board of directors of Weis Markets, Inc. Monday declared a quarterly dividend of $.31 per share to shareholders of record as of May 11 payable on May 26. Founded in 1912, Weis Markets is a mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.  

