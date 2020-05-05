Quantcast

Circuit court race draws unusual intervention of powerful lobbyist

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 5, 2020

Well-known Annapolis lobbyist Bruce Bereano has formed a political action committee in support of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court’s sitting judges. But the PAC’s campaign tactics are less about supporting the four judges than opposing one of their two challengers this election: former Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams, whose integrity Bereano has challenged in ...

