FEATURED MOVER | Kris Frederes, Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev announced Kris Frederes has joined the team as project manager. In this capacity, Frederes will play a key role in developing the project implementation and construction plan for Northeast Maglev’s efforts to bring a high-speed rail solution in the Northeast Corridor using Superconducting Maglev technology.

Frederes brings 20 years of project management experience to Northeast Maglev, touting a portfolio of large civil and transportation projects and extensive knowledge in both technical and managerial aspects of the work.

Prior to joining Northeast Maglev, Frederes served as a project manager for Cianbro, a Baltimore-based construction and construction services company. From 2008 to 2017, Frederes rose in the ranks at Irving, Texas-based Fluor Corporation. As project engineer for Fluor from 2013 to 2017, Frederes was assigned to the multi-billion dollar Tappan Zee Hudson River Crossing Project.

ABOUT KRIS FREDERES

Resides in:

Anne Arundel County

Education:

Bachelor of Science in business administration, State University of New York; Master of Science in industrial engineering, Clemson University; MBA in strategic management and leadership, State University of New York

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I love the water. If I had my choice, I’d be a captain piloting yachts around the world, or own/operate a small boat marina.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation was my honeymoon in Greece where I got to see the Palace Complex at Knossos (Crete) which I studied in an Art History class 20 years ago, hike the volcanic ridges of Santorini in full view of the most blue water I’ve ever seen, and of course see first-hand the Parthenon in Athens.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go on a walk, hike, or bike ride and watch the sun set.

Favorite movie:

“Goodfellas”

Favorite Broadway show:

“The Book of Mormon”

Favorite music:

Music of the 80’s and 90’s.

Favorite quotation:

I have two I often repeat, “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” – Peter Drucker and “Don’t write so that you can be understood, write so that you can’t be misunderstood.” – William Howard Taft

