Quantcast

Marriott International raises $920M through amendments of co-branded credit card agreements

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2020

Marriott International Inc. Tuesday announced it has signed amendments to its existing co-brand credit card agreements with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and American Express, providing the company with $920 million of cash. The $570 million deal with Chase includes $500 million of prepayment of certain future revenues and $70 million from the early payment of a previously committed signing bonus under the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo