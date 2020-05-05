Quantcast

Maryland resort town set to reopen beaches, boardwalk

By: Associated Press May 5, 2020

Maryland's most popular beach destination is set to reopen its shore this weekend, and a city official has said “day-trippers" won't be turned away, even though out-of-town visitors would be violating the state's stay-at-home order.

