Quantcast

Md. Chamber of Commerce launches ‘ReNEW Maryland’ initiative

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2020

Maryland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christine Ross Tuesday announced the launch of the “ReNEW Maryland” initiative, a collection of policy proposals that will assist Maryland in overcoming the economic impact of COVID-19 and rebuilding its economy. ReNEW Maryland is the product of input provided by members of the Chamber’s COVID-19 Working Group and other stakeholders ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo