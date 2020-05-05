Quantcast

Morgan State School of Global Journalism and Communication earns accreditation

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2020

The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) voted unanimously to grant Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication (SGJC) full accreditation, a first for the school since its launch in 2013. The vote makes Morgan only the second university in the state of Maryland to have an accredited school of ...

