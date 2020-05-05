Quantcast

Orioles OF sending donation to United Way of Central Md.

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2020

Stevie Wilkerson will donate the proceeds of program in which people bought the chance to get personalized messages sent to a loved one from the Baltimore Orioles outfielder to United Way of Central Maryland’s COVID-19 Community Fund. The Fund is supporting both the 211 Maryland United Way Helpline, which has seen a surge in calls related to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo