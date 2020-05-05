Quantcast

Sinclair donates protective masks to American Red Cross

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2020

Misty Bruce, executive director of the Greater Chesapeake Chapter of the American Red Cross Misty Bruce, executive director of the Greater Chesapeake Chapter of the American Red Cross Hunt Valley-based media company Sinclair Broadcast Group donated more than 2,000 protective masks to the American Red Cross in Maryland to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations across the ...

