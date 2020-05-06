Quantcast

Baltimore County to expand food distribution efforts for seniors

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Wednesday the Baltimore County Department of Aging will expand its food distribution efforts next week by providing boxes of food to the County’s older adults. The program will be supported by $590,000 in funding provided through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to specifically target individuals age 60 ...

