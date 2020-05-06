Quantcast

Blue Ocean leases 133,520 SF at Halethorpe Manufacturing and Distribution Center

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

Blue Ocean announced Wednesday it leased 133,520 square feet of its 692,492-square foot manufacturing and distribution center at 1954 Halethorpe Farms Road to Barker Steel Mid-Atlantic with the assistance of commercial real estate firm Trout Daniel & Associates (TD&A). Jared Engel and Steve Cornblatt of Trout Daniel & Associates represented Blue Ocean in the transaction. Toby Mink of CBRE represented Barker ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo