BRANDON BOOTH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Due process -- Conviction for crime not charged Appellant, Brandon Booth, presents us with a facially curious question, asking whether “the trial court err[ed] in trying and convicting [him] on charges that did not exist[.]” Read the opinion

