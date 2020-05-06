Quantcast

Business owners establish COVID-19 mask startup

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

A trio of local business owners have pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to create Quality Mask Supply, a startup formed to produce stylish, high quality, reusable masks. The woman-owned business, founded by Jill Andrews, from Jill Andrews Gowns; Kim Strassner, from Words with Boards; and Dan Janssen, from Imperium Shaving, supplies masks crafted from 100% organic ...

