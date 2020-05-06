Calvin G. Butler Jr.

Senior Executive Vice President and CEO

Exelon

Calvin G. Butler Jr. remains committed to change in Baltimore. The former CEO of Baltimore Gas & Electric, now senior executive vice president of Exelon and CEO of Exelon Utilities, the parent company of BGE, works in Washington. But his home and his heart are still in Baltimore.

Spurred by the uprising in 2015 after the death of Freddie Gray, the St. Louis native became a powerful community leader fighting for change during his five years as CEO of BGE. He was promoted by Exelon in December.

“My leadership vision and style has focused around partnership and collaboration to help solve the challenges our communities face,” he said.

Butler was a co-founder of TouchPoint Baltimore, which has brought together three successful nonprofit groups, Thread, Center for Urban Families and Baltimore Corps, to help grow and improve the workforce in Baltimore.

“We recognized people who feel disenfranchised lack a couple of things: mentors, social capital, and opportunities,” he said in a December interview with Baltimore magazine. “We didn’t want to create something new because there are already many organizations in the city doing great things, so we went to the community in west Baltimore and asked them what we could do.”

Butler also said that BGE has given more than $30 million to area nonprofits since he started with BGE in 2014. Under Butler, employees gave more than 100,000 service hours and raised more money each year.

“I always talk about finding your purpose and, for me, as an African-American business leader, my purpose has been to impact young people, specifically kids of color,” he said in December. “There are not many people like myself sitting in the top positions of companies. If I can be a role model to them, that to me is a driving force for why I do what I do.”

Prior to being CEO of BGE, Butler was BGE’s senior vice president, regulatory and external affairs. He also served as Exelon’s senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief human resources officer, and had other leadership positions at Exelon and BGE’s sister utility, ComEd of Chicago. Before joining Exelon in 2008, Butler had senior leadership roles with RR Donnelley.

Freddie Gray was a critical moment for the future of the city, Butler said in December. “Do I think we’ve made progress? Yes. Do I think we are close to being there? No, because as long as we have high unemployment rates in pockets of the city, high health care disparity, as long as kids in certain ZIP codes don’t get the same level of education, there’s a problem.”