CHARLES H. CARTER v. CSI CORPORATION OF D.C., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

Civil litigation -- Motion for default judgment -- Denial Charles H. Carter, appellant, appeals from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County against CSI Corporation of D.C. (“CSI”), Johnetta Holland-Briggs, Maurice Epps, and Pamela Crim, appellees. Mr. Carter challenges the court’s denial of his motion for default judgment and granting of appellees’ motions ...

