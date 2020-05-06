Quantcast

DEANDRE MALIK DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of armed robbery convictions In 2017, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Deandre Malik Davis pled guilty to armed robbery (Count 2), transporting a handgun (amended Count 3), armed robbery (Count 6), and wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun on public roads (Count 11). Remaining counts were ...

