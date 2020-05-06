Debra A. Thomas | Law Offices of Debra A. Thomas

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Debra A. Thomas, Esq., of Baltimore, to the Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s nine-member Board of Directors.

Thomas is an attorney and the owner of the Law Offices of Debra A. Thomas, P.C. in Towson. Prior to opening her own practice, she worked as a trial lawyer for Allstate Insurance Company. Thomas also serves as a hearing examiner for the Baltimore City Employees’ and the Fire and Police Department Retirement Systems.

She currently serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission of Baltimore County, and has served as chair of the Family Law Committee of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and on the Bench/Bar Committee of the Baltimore County Bar Association.

Thomas received her bachelor’s degree from Goucher College and her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.