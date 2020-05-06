Md. schools to remain closed this year — WATCH VIDEO

The state has ordered public schools to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan also announced Wednesday that more outdoor activities — including boating, tennis, golfing, fishing and camping — now would be allowed as the state continues to fight the spread of the virus. The governor said that state health officials would be providing guidelines for the resumptions of some elective surgeries.
