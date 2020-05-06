Michael F. Allen, Sharon M. Lipford and Toby Musser | UM UCH

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed three new members to its Board of Directors: Michael F. Allen, president of Harford Bank; Sharon M. Lipford, a licensed certified social worker-clinical and consultant with CopperMile Consulting; and Tobias “Toby” Musser, owner and CEO of the MSN Group and Managed Marketing Services Group.

The group was also appointed to the UM UCH hospitals and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation boards of directors.

Allen is a longtime community banker in Harford and Cecil counties. He has been president of Harford Bank since July 2019 and also served as executive vice president/chief operating officer and executive vice president/business development for the bank.

A Penn State alumnus, Allen was also executive in residence for the Graham Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Studies at Penn State York from 2015-16, where he managed the Graham Center, an endowed program that builds entrepreneurial leadership skills in selected undergraduates at the York campus.

Active in the community, Allen is treasurer and co-founder of the Community Foundation of Harford County; vice-chair of the Penn State York Campus Advisory Board; treasurer of the Chesapeake Chapter of Risk Management Associates; vice-chair of the Havre de Grace Economic Development Advisory Board; and member of the Government Relations Committee of the Maryland Bankers Association.

Lipford has more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit executive leadership and governmental strategic planning and administration. Her background is in the management of complex systems such as aging, disability, behavioral health, homeless and criminal justice.

She has spoken nationally and internationally on developing innovative community programs. Prior to her consulting practice, Lipford most recently served as program development officer for the Mental Health Association of Maryland and as executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil.

She holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Maryland at Baltimore. Lipford currently serves on the Harford County Public Library Foundation and on the parish council of St. Ignatius Church in Hickory. She has also served on the Harford County United Way Partnership Board, Harford Leadership Board and Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County Board of Directors.

Musser is a business leader in technology and security with in-depth experience implementing a vision, practice management, process and compliance for medium and small businesses. He has received several awards and honors from organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America, State of Maryland, Vistage International and Microsoft.

He is an active member of the community who serves on many boards including president of the Board of Trustees for the Maryland Center for the Arts; a member of advisory boards for ASCII Group and Huntress Software; board member of the Baltimore Cyber Range; beta services tester for Amazon Blueprint; and a member of the Harford Community College Cybersecurity Curriculum Advisory Committee.

He has also served on the Maryland Office of Secretary of State workgroups on the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts and the Notary Workgroup, Subgroup Recorder. In addition, he served on the Board of Technology Subcommittee for Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union.

