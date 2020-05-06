Quantcast

In banc review: The poor litigant’s appeal

By: Paul Mark Sandler May 6, 2020

Did you know you may appeal a Maryland Circuit Court’s appealable order or judgment, including post-trial motions, by seeking an in banc review by three circuit court judges, in lieu of an appeal to the Court of Special Appeals? According to Article IV, Section 22 of the Maryland Constitution (added in 1867): …[W]here [a] trial is conducted,  ...

