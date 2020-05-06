Quantcast

Sports networks drive boost in Sinclair’s consolidated revenue

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group had an increase of 123% to $1.6 billion in its consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2020 according to numbers released Wednesday in it quarterly earnings report. The gains were driven in large part by the company's acquisition of 21 Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) and Fox College Sports in August 2019.  Excluding ...

