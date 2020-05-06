Stephen Budorick



Stephen Budorick, president and chief executive officer at Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT), has built his career in real estate. Budorick served as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer for five years before his 2016 election to trustee of the Columbia-based Real Estate Investment Trust company.

As of September 2019, COPT’s portfolio includes 167 office and data centers (94.5 percent leased) encompassing 18.8 million square feet, a unique franchise of federal government and information technology locations, according to an Advisor Access press release.

The company’s most established site is the National Business Park, which supports the missions of Fort Meade, Budorick said in the press release.

COPT is one of the most dominant landlords of government space in the region. He oversees all operations, including property and asset management, leasing and government services.

In 2018, COPT claimed nearly 90% of its properties as Department of Defense-related information technology locations. Nearly 60% of its operational square feet were in Maryland buildings.

Prior to joining Corporate Office Properties, Budorick worked for five years as executive vice president of asset management at Callahan Capital Partners LLC. Before that, he worked as central region executive vice president of Trizec Properties Inc.

Budorick earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and his master’s degree in finance from the University of Chicago.

He serves on the board of directors for the Greater Baltimore Committee, and was elected to the 2018 Nareit Advisory Board of Governors. Budorick previously was honored as an Influential Marylander in 2015 and 2018.