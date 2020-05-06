Quantcast

THB Bagelry + Deli recognizes Md. nurses with free bagels

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

To express its gratitude for our local nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic while also celebrating the first day of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), THB Bagelry + Deli is donating 700 bagels to nurses in three greater Baltimore hospitals -- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Sinai Hospital and Northeast Hospital. Additionally, THB Bagelry + Deli has created a #MEAL2HEAL GoFundMe campaign for its customers to help our local heroes. ...

