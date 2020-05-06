Tony Foreman and Cindy Wolf



Restaurateurs

Foreman Wolf

Restaurateurs Tony Foreman and Cindy Wolf have created a number of renowned venues such as Charleston, Cinghiale, Bar Vasquez, Petit Louis Bistro and Johnny’s helping to put Baltimore on the culinary map.

Many residents as well as tourists flock to their venues to enjoy numerous special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. The restaurants and wine shops such as Bin 604 and Bin 201 also offer the ability to give someone their first job or grow into a management role.

“We are privileged to be an important place for a lot of people,” Foreman said.

Wolf is an eight-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region while Foreman is the company’s CEO and chief wine guru.

Starting as a dishwasher, Foreman notes he saw how inclusive a restaurant family could be.

“It was a real meritocracy and a real value to everybody,” he recalls. “That really stuck with me. That is something I try very hard to move forward in the culture that we have in our company.”

Taste and smell are not the only senses the pair use on Baltimore. For more than six years, they have hosted a food and wine program on WYPR 88.1 FM every Sunday. The two initially did segments on a mid-day show but the station asked them to consider doing their own program. “You can’t be afraid of failure in the restaurant business so we were like well let’s try,” Foreman said.

Beloved by listeners, the program is usually done live so there can be audience participation with phone calls and emails. “The interaction with people is great and that ends up driving” the conversation, Foreman said.

With a company employing around 350, Foreman notes he continues to be driven in his work by the people.

Anyone in leadership job of any kind began as an hourly employee. Growing those people, leading those people, continuing to learn from those people (means a lot.) We learn from every generation that comes through the pipeline. We evolve as leaders and teachers.” — Tony Foreman