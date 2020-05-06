Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop grows total transaction volume 91% to record $11.4B

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2020

First-quarter total transaction volume grew 91% for Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. from the prior-year quarter to a record $11.4 billion, including the largest transaction in company history, in figures released Wednesday in the company’s earnings report. Debt financing volume also increased 84% and property sales volume jumped 148%. Chairman and CEO Willy ...

