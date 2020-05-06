Zachary M. Radford | Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev hired Zachary M. Radford as vice president of government relations to play a key advocacy role for Northeast Maglev’s transformative transportation solution in the Northeast Corridor, the 311 mph Superconducting Maglev train.

Radford, a seasoned policy and government relations professional, brings more than 15 years of valuable experience to Northeast Maglev developing and executing impactful and comprehensive government relations information programs at the federal, state and local levels.

Radford previously served as director of external relations for the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC), an independent agency created to enforce safety practices on the Washington, D.C. region’s Metrorail system. In that role, Radford worked to establish and manage the agency’s relationships with federal, state and local governments and build partnerships to ensure regional commitment to safety and effective emergency management.

