Bing Yao



Chairman and CEO

Vie la Bio

Viela Bio Chairman and CEO Bing Yao has spent more than 20 years leading the discovery and development of many biotherapeutics for autoimmune disease sufferers.

Before joining the Maryland-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company in 2018, Yao served as senior vice president and head of respiratory, inflammation autoimmune iMED at MedImmune, AstraZeneca. During his time there, Yao led the development and approval of three new biologics for autoimmune, respiratory and immune-oncology symptoms, according to the Viela Bio website.

Viela Bio raised about $150 million in its initial public offering in October 2019. The MedImmune spinoff launched in 2018 with $250 million in Series A financing. Based in Gaithersburg, the firm raised $75 million in its second round of funding announced in June of 2019. It began clinical trials in 2018.

He has also served as senior vice president and head of immune-oncology franchise with AstraZeneca; CEO for WuXi-MedImmune Joint Venture; and head of PTL for immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience and medical disease for Genentech. Yao has also worked as vice president and head of research for Tanox (before it was acquired by Genentech in 2007), the website states.

Yao serves on the board of directors for NexImmune and Immune-Onc Therapeutics.

He received his Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Iowa and performed his post-doctoral work at Immunex, according to the site. Yao earned his master’s degree from Anhui Medical University in China.