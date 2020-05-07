Quantcast

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals files provisional patent on cancer treatment

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

Bethesda-based Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed a Provisional Patent Application with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office entitled "Composition and Method for Treating Colon Cancer with Cannabinoids." The application specifically targets colon cancer and follows the company's preclinical development of a novel formulation containing various cannabinoids which have been shown to demonstrate anti-tumor properties in studies focused ...

