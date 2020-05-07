Céline Dufétel



Chief Financial Officer

T. Rowe Price

The best piece of advice Céline Dufétel ever received was from her father who would say that “in life, there are no problems, only opportunities.”

“He taught me to see the positive in every situation and to always persevere,” she said.

It is advice she would give to the next generation of business leaders. “Dream big and persevere,” she said. “Never let anyone tell you it can’t be done.”

In 2017, Dufétel was named chief financial officer and treasurer of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and is a member of the firm’s management committee. She is responsible for a number of key management areas including global oversight for finance, tax, risk, audit, corporate strategy, investor relations, corporate real estate and workplace services and global investment operations.

Before her time at T Rowe Price, she was managing director and global head of marketing, product management, and client service at Neuberger Berman and a partner and head of the North American Asset Management practice with McKinsey & Company.

A native of France, Dufétel spent time in Bethesda during her childhood before returning to Paris for her higher education. Earning a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in applied mathematics and economics from École Polytechnique in France, Dufétel also holds a master’s degree in finance from Princeton University.

She is a former board member of the New York City-based City Harvest, a nonprofit dedicated to helping to rescue food and delivering it to food pantries and other community organizations across the five boroughs.