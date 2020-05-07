Quantcast

COPT Trust gives $20K grant to support ‘Care For Our Caregivers’ program

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

Corporate Office Properties Trust Thursday provided a $20,000 grant to the Howard Hospital Foundation in support of its ‘Care for Our Caregivers’ program. The grant will help provide meals to the frontline caregivers at Howard County General Hospital, member of the Johns Hopkins Hospital System, a tenant in the Columbia Gateway Innovation District. As part of the ...

