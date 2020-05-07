David R. Brinkley

Department of Budget and Management

State of Maryland



Overseeing any budget, whether it be for an individual, family, business or organization, can be tricky. Now imagine managing Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed $47.9 billion budget for the state of Maryland in Fiscal 2021.

This task falls to Secretary David R. Brinkley of the state’s Department of Budget and Management who manages to balance the budget as well as approve funding and avoid cuts where possible for more than 6 million residents of the state. During the budget approval process for the General Assembly, Brinkley must explain where the money goes.

A University of Maryland College, Park graduate, the Republican served more than 20 years in the General Assembly representing his birthplace and home county of Frederick. He served as a member of the House of Delegates (District 4A) from 1995 to 2003 and later as a senator (District 4) from 2003 to 2015 rising to become senate minority leader.

As a senator, he was on the budget and tax committee for a decade and also spent two years on the finance committee.

After losing a re-election bid in the 2015 primary, Brinkley became a member of Hogan’s transition team helping to craft his first budget in 2015 before being tapped as secretary.

Through his work, Brinkley is active with a number of boards and committees including the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council, the Procurement Improvement Council and the Task Force to Study Cooperative Purchasing for Health Insurance.