Dr. Heidi Milia Anderson



President

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

Throughout her life, Dr. Heidi Milia Anderson has accomplished a lot of “firsts.” She was the first generation to attend college in her family, earning three degrees from Purdue University, a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy, a Master of Science in education and a doctorate in pharmacy administration.

Consequently, Anderson became the first African American to serve as President of the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), a role in which she served twice. During her tenure at the ACPE, Anderson established the International Services Program which was created to strengthen the organization’s ability to assist international stakeholders in ensuring quality education.

In 2018, Anderson was chosen through a national search to serve as President of the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. Since being under the direction of Anderson’s leadership, the university became the nation’s first historically black institution to launch as Massive Open Online Course — Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Industry — on the edX platform. The university’s Hospitality & Tourism Management program was also expanded to the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown. Anderson is also credited with securing $95 million for the construction of the UMES School of Pharmacy and Health Professions.

“I am driven by helping people achieve their life dream of a college education. At every institution, I have worked hard to increase student access and success, especially students of color and women,” said Anderson. Anderson’s mother encouraged her to go to college and “expand her horizons beyond Gary, Indiana.”

Anderson sits on the boards of the Greater Salisbury Committee, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, the Rural Maryland Council Executive and the American Council on Education, among others.