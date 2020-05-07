Dr. Sandra L. Kurtinitis



President

Community College of Baltimore County

Dr. Sandra L. Kurtinitis’ more than 50-year career in higher education began rather fatefully.

After earning a master’s degree in renaissance literature from the University of Maryland, College Park, she sent out 52 job applications. Her lone response came from Prince George’s Community College. The dean, who was set to interview her, missed their appointment and decided to give her the job.

Kurtinitis took the opportunity and has been in the community college setting ever since, championing not only the fresh-out-of-high school students, but also the non-traditional ones that have not seen the inside of a classroom in decades.

Since 2005, the self-described “servant-leader” has served as president of the Community College of Baltimore County and tirelessly supported the school’s mission of providing an accessible, affordable and high-quality education in an effort to prepare students for transfer and/or career success, strengthening the regional workforce and enriching the community.

Welcoming around 65,000 students annually, Kurtinitis has worked throughout her tenure to enhance student services while fortifying operational areas to better support instruction. One of her larger, most recent projects was overseeing the $6 million renovation of the Catonsville campus’ Hilton Center mansion, the original home of the Catonsville Community College.

In an effort to help community colleges on a national level, she has served on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors since 2015. She served as chair from 2018 to 2019 and is now past-chair.