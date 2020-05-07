Gina Abate



President and CEO

Edwards Performance Solutions



Gina Abate, president and CEO of Edwards Performance Solutions, leads by example and provides support whenever needed, helping to build the Baltimore cybersecurity business’ presence throughout the region and bring awareness to the cybersecurity industry and its professionals on a national scale, wrote Brooke Edwards, who nominated Abate for the 2020 Influential Marylander honor.

Edwards wrote that Abate is “an extraordinary leader, mentor and professional trailblazer” who, during her six years at Edwards, has extended the company’s customer base beyond government business, resulting in 83% revenue growth for the company.

“She enhanced Edwards’ foundational solution, developing a framework to connect traditional technologies with newer methods, and expanded offerings to include cybersecurity, bringing in appropriate personnel for a complete capability (acquiring Evolved Cyber Solutions),” Edwards said.

Under Abate’s leadership, the company has been named to The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings Awards and as its Top Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company.

Abate is past chair of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. board of directors. With that group, she worked to champion the bipartisan Cybersecurity Incentive Tax Credit bill, making Maryland the first state to incentivize businesses to purchase cybersecurity protections locally, Edwards wrote. Abate testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship to urge federal lawmakers to implement similar legislation, Edwards wrote.

Abate, who was also named an Influential Marylander in 2018, mentors leaders of many Maryland startups, and she partners with local colleges and technical schools to encourage aspiring cybersecurity professionals, Edwards wrote.

Abate serves on the HARP board of directors.