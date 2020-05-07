Greg Fitchitt



Regional President

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Greg Fitchitt, regional president of the Howard Hughes Corp. in Columbia, leads the company’s $5 billion development of downtown Columbia, adding 14 million square feet of mixed-use development to Maryland’s flagship planned urban community.

He wrote, “Two things you must have to succeed at development: comfort with ambiguity, because the ground is always shifting beneath you, and congenital optimism, because seemingly insurmountable obstacles are part of the daily routine.”

Fitchitt considers his work developing the comprehensive public-private partnership between Howard Hughes Corp. and Howard County, facilitating the development of the Merriweather District and downtown Columbia, to be one of his greatest accomplishments here.

The partnership, adopted in 2016, delivered $90 million in TIF-financed infrastructure to downtown Columbia, including 900 mixed-income and inclusionary affordable homes throughout the district, a component of which Fitchitt is most proud.

The partnership also bolstered work on Merriweather Post Pavilion, accelerating its $60 million renovation and transferring its ownership to the nonprofit Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission.

Fitchitt has served as chair of Downtown Columbia Partnership since 2014 and as a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee since 2018. He served on the board of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce for five years, stepping down in 2019. He’s previously served on the boards of Community Housing Works and Venice Community Housing.

Fitchitt earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Pomona College and his master’s of business administration in real estate and finance from the University of California, Los Angeles. Fitchitt is the recipient of Howard County Chamber ACE Business Person of the Year 2018.