Gustava E. Taler



Chief Operating Officer

Maryland Legal Aid

As Maryland Legal Aid’s chief operating officer, Gustava “Gusty” Taler has found her true calling. Described as a “true influencer,” Taler understands what the state’s residents need to thrive, including programs and services that can create life-changing outcomes for individuals and communities.

In 1998, Taler founded the Multi-Ethnic Domestic Violence Project, the first program in the Baltimore region aimed at serving the legal needs of foreign-born victims of domestic violence. Taler had seen firsthand in her previous work at the Women’s Law Center and the Circuit Court for Baltimore City that few foreign-born victims were seeking legal remedies for domestic violence matters. The program continues today, and through a Violence Against Women Act grant, Maryland Legal Aid works closely with the Women’s Law Center to continue efforts to assist immigrants.

In 2015, in response to the civil unrest in Baltimore, Taler developed the “Lawyer in the Library” program, to provide legal services to Baltimore’s most vulnerable citizens. The program, now coined Community Lawyering Initiative, has grown to include libraries, schools, places of worship, community centers, medical facilities, food pantries, housing complexes, workforce centers and other service organizations. The program has helped more than 10,000 people statewide.

“Gusty is loyal, conscientious, highly intelligent and focused. Over the span of her career, she has developed many connections and relationships that have led to more clients being served, more resources for staff being secured, and more individuals and communities becoming stable,” said Ashley Cheatham, an attorney at Maryland Legal Aid.