Quantcast

Howard County General Hospital receives top patient safety rating

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

Howard County General Hospital again received the top patient safety rating from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades assign letter grades to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. HCGH was awarded a top rating for its commitment to keeping patients safe and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo