It’s D-Day for Hogan on what to veto or allow to become law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 7, 2020

The fate of more than 600 bills sent to Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to be decided by the end of the day, including how many will be vetoed. Hogan, a second-term Republican, has threatened to veto bills that mandated spending. “While the executive branch has not yet had any time to review any of this legislation, ...

