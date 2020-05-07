James B. Sellinger Sr.

Chancellor of Education

Archdiocese of Baltimore



In his 35 year career with IBM, James B. Sellinger Sr. moved to Baltimore in 1992 as general manager of the Maryland Trading Area and retired as vice president of technical sales support for IBM North America.

In 2014, he decided to come out of retirement to become the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s first chancellor of education. “I can apply my general management skills from IBM very easily to the catholic school system,” he said.

Leading the Department of Catholic Schools, he and his team completed a comprehensive master plan for schools and broke ground on the first new Baltimore-based catholic school in the past 60 years.

“The bottom line is we have been able to sustain the Catholic school system and we are on a growth track,” Sellinger said. “We’ve got strong support for the Catholic schools across the Archdiocese of Baltimore. … I’ve hired some very good people. The team here works extremely hard. Our teachers and principals work hard. We are operating strongly as a team now. When you have everybody pulling on the oars, good things happen.”

Volunteerism was ingrained in him as a child. While working for IBM, he ran two campaigns for the United Way of Central Maryland and also chaired the nonprofit’s board of directors. Sellinger also served on the board of directors of the Greater Baltimore Committee for more than a decade and on the board of trustees for Loyola University of Maryland. He is currently on the board of the First Fruit Farms.

“Giving back to the community, I think, is a responsibility for all individuals,” he said.