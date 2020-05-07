Luanne Greene, FAIA



President

Ayers Saint Gross

Luanne Greene, president of Ayers Saint Gross and fellow of the American Institute of Architects, wrote that she is most proud of her work over 30 years at the Baltimore design firm cultivating relationships with mission-driven institutions.

“I have integrated strategic planning, culture and context into campus design, influencing the way American universities and cultural institutions understand the power of their ‘place’ to support a culture of excellence,” she wrote.

Greene, who became the Hull Street firm’s first woman president in 2016, joined the company as an architect in 1990. She climbed the ranks, eventually leading its nationally recognized planning studio and working on its multiple design projects for colleges and universities throughout the country. Ayers Saint Gross has maintained headquarters in Charm City for more than 100 years.

“As our practice takes us across the county and around the world, we are proud of our Maryland roots,” she wrote.

She said that during the last decade the firm has focused on becoming an employee-owned design firm, and her team has tackled work for many of Maryland’s anchor institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Medical System, the National Aquarium and multiple campuses throughout the University System of Maryland.

Greene said that the firm is cognizant of its carbon footprint and is proud of its work designing Washington College’s Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall in Chestertown to operate at net-positive energy, meeting Living Building Challenge Petal Certification standards. The building, completed in 2019, is expected to produce 105% of its energy needs on-site.

“For us, design is not just form and function, but it’s also performance,” she wrote.