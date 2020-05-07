Lucy Dalglish

Professor and Dean

Phillip Merrill College of Journalism



As Lucy Dalglish describes it, while she may be on her “fourth career,” she has built on every professional experience with the same goal in mind: “an informed, self-governing citizenry.”

She began her career as a journalist and editor at St. Paul Pioneer Press, moved on and earned her Juris Doctor and practiced as a trial attorney at a large firm, then later served as executive director of a nonprofit that focuses on legal defense and advocacy for journalists. Today, she serves as a professor and dean of the Phillip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park. She serves as a teacher, leader and mentor to hundreds of young journalists and lawyers who are reporting on the world, serving the legal needs of society and advocating for a free press and transparent democracy.

Dalglish is a huge proponent of education and encourages her students and mentees to keep their skills fresh and never stop learning.

“Education is the key to everything. It is never a lost investment,” Dalglish said.

Her proudest moment, however, was not in the classroom but as the result of an unspeakable tragedy.

“When the Annapolis Capital Gazette was attacked by a murderer and their newsroom was unusable, we moved quickly to put the Capital Gazette journalists into our Capital News Service student newsroom in Annapolis. They worked side-by-side with our student journalists for 11 months.

We are so proud that we were able to do something helpful for the Capital Gazette’s amazing surviving journalists. We’re also proud we did something for Annapolis — we helped keep the community connected and informed,” Dalglish said.